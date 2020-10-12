EndSARS: ‘Always Remember That Women And Queer People Go Through Worse’ – Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, popularly known as YBNL Princess, has warned people to stop castigating women and queer people.

Information Nigeria recalls the YBNL signee, Temmie Ovwasa was spotted at the lesbian and gay gathering held in Lagos.

The singer took to her Instagram page on Monday to react to the on-going #EndSARS protests.

The YBNL signee reminded people that women and queer people have it worst but they still show up to assist them whenever any situation arises.

In her words;

“Next time you open your stupid mouth to utter misogynistic and queerphobic bullshit,

Remember that if you’re going through fire, Women and queer people probably have it twice as HOT and WE SHOW UP,

Despite the misogyny, the pain, the insults, WE SHOW UP EVERY FUCKING TIME!

#endsars”

Read Also: YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Spotted At Lesbian And Gay Gathering In Lagos

See his post below: