EndSars: “All of you at Lekki-Toll gate need to get a grip of yourselves” – Tacha

Reality star, Natacha Akide, has taken to her social media page to lambaste some youths at Lekki Toll Gate who are turning a serious protest to a carnival.

Tacha, while praising the effort of young Nigerians who have been calling for reforms via the means of peaceful protest, said a plan is needed to achieve better results. She also reprimanded those who are derailing from the main cause.

In her words;

I never thought a day like this will come when Nigerians will be this united. Whether you are out there on the street or online, we are doing great, we are doing very well but guys, we need a plan. Is 5FOR5 being met in all the 36 states.

We need a plan. A panel is being set up, we need youths in that panel, not the same old recycled leaders, you can’t relate to my pain, you done starve before. We need a Plan, smart young Nigerians that understand this movement.

On Lekki protesters, Tacha felt some of them are derailing from the objective as some resorted to smoking shisha, drinking and playing snooker.