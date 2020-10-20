Connect with us

#EndSARS: Address Nigerians Now – Senate Tells Buhari

Published

16 mins ago

on

Brace up for another recession with significant adverse consequence — President Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigeria Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address Nigerians on the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking most parts of the country.

The Senate gave the directive during its plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers also ordered the Nigerian police to protect all #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action.

Also Read: Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos

The Senate also urged #EndSARS protesters to halt their march to enable the federal government to meet their demands.

The Senate asked President Buhari to set up a judicial panel of inquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution.

National News

Gbajabiamila: I Won’t Sign Off On 2021 Budget Without Provision For Victims Of Police Brutality

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

#EndSARS: I won't sign off 2021 budget without compensation for victims of police brutality: Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has vowed not to approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly.

He made this known in his opening remarks at the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said he won’t sign the budget if provisions are not made for the compensation of the families of victims of police brutality in the last decade.

Also Read: We didn’t deploy soldiers to disrupt #EndSARS protests — Fayemi

He also stated that he would withhold his signature if the implementation of the agreement between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government is not captured by the budget.

He also disclosed that the House is considering the establishment of an independent body to investigate and recommend errant security operatives for sanction and prosecution.

National News

Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos
Lagos PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi

The Nigerian police command in Lagos State has banned all forms of protest or gathering in the state.

“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, the command spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is coming after the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24 hours curfew citing security issues.

Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Adejobi also shared the same sentiment. He said the protest against police brutality “has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”

He said all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

National News

Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

With the increasing cases of violence in the State, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the State.

In the last few days, Lagos State has recorded an increasing number of violent activities in different parts of the state as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality

Reacting to this development, the Governor who had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the state imposed a 24-hour curfew which is scheduled to take effect by 4 pm today.

See his post below:

 

