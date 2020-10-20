EndSARS: Address Nigerians Now – Senate Tells Buhari

The Nigeria Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address Nigerians on the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking most parts of the country.

The Senate gave the directive during its plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers also ordered the Nigerian police to protect all #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action.

The Senate also urged #EndSARS protesters to halt their march to enable the federal government to meet their demands.

The Senate asked President Buhari to set up a judicial panel of inquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution.