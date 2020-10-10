EndSARS: Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington replies man who accused her of not coming out to protest

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington recently weighed in on the #EndSARS campaign that’s currently gaining serious momentum across the country and the world at large.

She took to Twitter to lend her voice on the campaign saying “Today is a good day to #EndSARS” — upon seeing her tweet, a follower of hers then quoted it asking her if she’s tweeting from the protest ground or from her house.

This prompted Adesua to maturely respond to the tweep saying while some can go to the streets to protest, some others can’t, but can still use to their voices to amplify the situation.

She also asked that the follower channel his energy on the people whose attention is needed and are not responding.

Here’s their exchange below: