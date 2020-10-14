EndSARS: ‘Accountability Is The First Step To Change’ – Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has called for accountability from Nigerian leaders. The movie star, who has been actively campaigning against police brutality via her social media platforms, took to her Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon to express skepticism regarding the end of police brutality against innocent youths.

Her tweet reads:

“We don’t believe you are listening when nobody has been dismissed, arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protesters and citizens. Accountability is the first step to change. #EndSars #EndSWAT”

Information Nigeria recalls another actress who has spoken up about innocent lives being lost at the hands of police officers. She is Beverly Naya.

See Genevieve Nnaji’s tweet below: