EndSARS: Abiodun Sets Up Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality In Ogun

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations of police brutality in the State.

This is in line with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) directing States to set up panels investigating complaints of police brutality following a nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.

The Governor appointed members of three committees on cases of police brutalities in the state.

The committees are the Judicial Panel of Investigation, Special Security and Human Rights Committee, and Human Rights Complaints Office.

Also Read: Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun

Governor Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) is the chairman of the Judicial Panel of Investigation which has the Chief State Counsel at the State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogundele, as its secretary.

Its members are Olayinka Folarin (Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies), Omonajevwe Abiri (International Federation of Women Lawyers – FIDA), and Deputy Inspector General of Police Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd).

Others are AbdulJabar Ayelagbe (Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter), Bamgbose Tomiwa, (NANS Chairman, Ogun State), and Aisekegbe Momodu (National Human Rights Commission – NHRC, Ogun State).