EndSARS: Abiodun Orders Release Of Ogun Protesters Charged To Court

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has ordered the release of detained #EndSARS protesters in the state.

The Governor made this known via his official Twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday.

The detainees affected are Matairu Faruq, Olatoye Olalekan and Adeniji Sodiq.

The Police arraigned them on felony charges, including attempting murder. The trio were accused of disrupting the Owu festival last Saturday.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police spokesman of the state, said they “vandalized public properties and injured one police Sergeant on duty at the palace.”

Reacting to public outcry on the arrest, the Governor revealed that the charges against the trio had been dropped.