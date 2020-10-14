EndPoliceBrutality: ”We shall overcome” – BBNaija Winner, Laycon

BBNaija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon has taken to his social media page to pen a thoughtful note as regards the situation of things in the country.

Nigeria has been on a standstill for more than a week now as young Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand an end to Police Brutality and other vices.

He shared a post on his IG page with a caption that read ;

A man standing by just lost his life. Who will break the news to his wife?

A 10 year old child was murdered too. His mother is inconsolable.

Innocent lives are being snatched away.

Who will be held accountable?

We are not asking for electricity or other basic amenities.

We are simply asking for the right to live. Can we live?

You’re meant to be our protectors.

You’re meant to shield us from those than mean to harm us.

But now you torment us. Who is going to protect us from our protectors?

Have you no conscience? Have you no heart?

This has gone on for far too long. We are tired and it is time to bring this Injustice to an End.

A complete End!

SARS Must End and So Must All Forms of Police Brutality.

#EndPoliceBrutality! #SARSMUSTEND

Thoughts and prayers with everyone who has lost life, limb or experienced any form of hurt especially whilst peacefully protesting against police brutality.

We shall overcome!