#EndPoliceBrutality: Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm Amid Erupting Violence

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the protests against police brutality which has led to pockets of violence in different parts of the state.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to protesters to take a break for the promise of the Federal government to reform the Nigerian Police Force take effect.

This is coming following the violence being recorded in different parts of Lagos over #EndSARS protest.

According to the statement revealed on his official Twitter handle, the governor will visit the president on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Sanwo-Olu expressed that he identified with the #EndSARS campaigners, noting that their agitations touched the essence of democratic freedom.

 

 

 

