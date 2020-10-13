EndPoliceBrutality: Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm Amid Erupting Violence

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the protests against police brutality which has led to pockets of violence in different parts of the state.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to protesters to take a break for the promise of the Federal government to reform the Nigerian Police Force take effect.

This is coming following the violence being recorded in different parts of Lagos over #EndSARS protest.

Also Read: #EndSARS Protesters Block Lagos Airport

According to the statement revealed on his official Twitter handle, the governor will visit the president on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Sanwo-Olu expressed that he identified with the #EndSARS campaigners, noting that their agitations touched the essence of democratic freedom.

As a servant of the people, my job is to listen and do everything within my power to act while managing the nature of the problems our people are protesting against. I am proud of our youth and the courage they are displaying in articulating their grievances. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 12, 2020

A clear pronouncement has been made and Mr. President has addressed the nation. All SARS officers involved in the killing of innocent people and engaging in the abuse of human rights will be brought to justice. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 12, 2020

I have received the news of casualties at the Surulere protest as well as other developments we are monitoring. We mourn with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Please do not allow your protest be hijacked and used by people with a pre-existing vendetta. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 12, 2020