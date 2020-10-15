EndPoliceBrutality: Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Protests At Lekki Toll Gate (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has shown solidarity towards the protests against police brutality by marching to Lekki Toll Gate with placards.

The movie star took to her official social media page to share that she went to protest alongside her clan. She also added that she is privileged to be a youth and in the same generation as them.

Sharing photos of her pose and that of her clan, her caption reads:

“I and my clan went out! What a privilege to be a youth and in same generation as them. Been a long time coming… #endpolicebrutalityinnigeria @ Lekki Toll Gate”

Read Also: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shares Lovely Photo Of Her First Son

See her post below:

See the photos below: