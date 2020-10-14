“End SWAT in Jesus name” – Native Doctor chants during protest in Delta (Video)

As the calls for police reform and an end to extra-judicial killings intensifies across Nigeria, an interesting video has surfaced online from the #EndSWAT protest in Delta state.

In the video, protesters were seen marching in Warri and calling for the disbandment of the newly formed Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT, a replacement of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit of the Nigeria police force.

A scene from the protest that caught the attention of social media users, is a man reported to be a native doctor, standing in front of the proceeding line and chanting a prayer for the end of SWAT.

He could be heard repeatedly saying; “End SWAT in Jesus name, End SWAT in Jesus name.”