‘End SARS Protest Is Beyond Police Brutality. It Is Battle Between The Rich And Poor’ – Filmmaker Chika Lann

Nigerian filmmaker, Chika Lann, has tagged the ongoing violence resulting from the End SARS protests as a ‘rich vs poor’ fight. According to the television personality, it’s a sort of uprising against the rich.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress and former model advises her fellow celebrities to go out there and help as many people as they can before things get out of hand.

Read Also: Nigerian Model, Chika Lann Throws Sister Out Of Her House For Allegedly Trying To Snatch Her Oyibo Husband

In her words:

“This #ENDSARS protest is obviously beyond Police Brutality. It’s a sort of uprising against the rich! The poor are coming for the rich. This is obviously RICH vs POOR. How else would you explain the wanton vandalism? I advise my fellow celebrity to go out there and help as much people as they can before it’s too late. #onelove”

See her post below: