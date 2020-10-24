National News
End SARS Protest: Abia Govt Relaxes Curfew
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has lifted the 24-hour curfew on two major cities in the state following the outbreak of violence when the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums.
Recall that on Tuesday night, Aba and Umuahia went under curfew in a statement by the Governor.
However, following the return of calm to the affected areas, Ikpeazu directed that the curfew in the State be relaxed to now take effect from 6 pm to 6 am from Sunday, 25th October 2020.
This was made known by the State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu.
The Governor also directed all markets in the State to be reopened during the day, while Market committees should mobilize adequate security teams to watch over the markets at night and during the day.
Governor Ikpeazu further directed all commercial tricycle operators to henceforth vacate the roads during the curfew time of 6 pm-6 am daily.
End SARS: Masari Charges Judicial Panel To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Police Brutality
Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the 11 men committee Judicial Panel to give recommendations going forward to end police brutality in the state.
He gave the charge during the inauguration at Government House Katsina on Saturday.
He also tasked them to come forward with general recommendations that will promote an endearing relationship between the Nigerian Police Force and the general public.
The panel of inquiry will be headed by Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina State High Court of Justice.
Other members of the Commission include Retired AIG Danlami Yar’adua, Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim Zango, Alhaji Bello Musa Dankano, Professor Usman Dhun-nurain, Hajiya Rabi Mohammed, and Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina.
#EndSARS: TVC Back On Air — Four Days After Mob Attack
Television Continental popularly known as TVC News is back on air after it was attacked by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday morning.
Recall that the host of popular ladies show ‘Your View’, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, had confirmed during the show on Wednesday that hoodlums had entered the premises of TVC.
The hoodlums had attacked the TV station a few hours after #EndSARS protesters were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday night.
There were speculations that the TV station was attacked because of its link to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
Workers of the TV station were rescued by Men of the Police Rapid Response Squad who were in the compound to offer protection.
#EndSARS: What Obasanjo Told Buhari At Virtual Meeting – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo for telling President Muhammadu Buhari the truth during a meeting on Friday.
Recall that Buhari had met with former leaders of Nigeria including Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Gen. Abulsalami Abubakar, and former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday over the tension in the country.
Giving details in a tweet on Saturday, Fani-Kayode accused Buhari of telling former leaders that #End SARS protesters were turning violent across the country.
He wrote:
“Glad that OBJ told Buhari the bitter truth at their meeting after he claimed that the protests were turning violent.
“OBJ countered by telling him that the protests were peaceful until sponsored and violent thugs and hoodlums turned on the protesters and started attacking them.”
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 24, 2020
