End SARS Protest: Abia Govt Relaxes Curfew

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has lifted the 24-hour curfew on two major cities in the state following the outbreak of violence when the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums.

Recall that on Tuesday night, Aba and Umuahia went under curfew in a statement by the Governor.

However, following the return of calm to the affected areas, Ikpeazu directed that the curfew in the State be relaxed to now take effect from 6 pm to 6 am from Sunday, 25th October 2020.

Also Read: Edo govt extends ultimatum for escaped inmates by one week

This was made known by the State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu.

The Governor also directed all markets in the State to be reopened during the day, while Market committees should mobilize adequate security teams to watch over the markets at night and during the day.

Governor Ikpeazu further directed all commercial tricycle operators to henceforth vacate the roads during the curfew time of 6 pm-6 am daily.