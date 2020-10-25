National News
End SARS Protest, A Wake-Up Call To Nigerian Elite: Okorocha
Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has expressed that the #EndSARS protest is not targeted at the police alone but also a wake-up call to Nigerian elites.
He expressed that the protest is also aimed at ending bad governance, poverty, and joblessness in the country.
The former Imo State Governor made this known on Saturday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.
He called on political office holders to sacrifices part of their salaries and allowances to help the youths.
The lawmaker further stated that their lifestyles of politicians provoke Nigerians and it’s time to wake-up to their responsibilities.
“What started a few days ago as a peaceful protest escalated into violent one with many souls lost and properties burnt.
“This situation is very unfortunate and highly regrettable one. I want to sympathize with those that have lost their loved ones due to the protests.
“However, I want to say that this is a wake-up call by the youths of this country to the leaders of this nation.
“It is also a proof that we the elite have been selfish in handling the affairs of this country. There has been a track record of unfair leadership for a long time.
“The End SARS protest is not just targeted at police but a disappointment over economic issues in a nation where we have joblessness and poverty for the youths.
“Today, we have millions of out of school children in the country, and this is another time bomb for tomorrow.
“The government and leaders must rise to their responsibilities to ensure that such future occurrences do not happen again.”
National News
If Nigeria Doesn’t Restructure, It Will Break Up – Gani Adams
Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams has expressed that Nigeria is on a verge of a break up except there is a restructuring of the country.
Speaking to Arise TV on Sunday, Gani Adams stated that there is a need to get to the root cause of the problems that led to the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths.
According to Adams, the youths have sacrificed a lot to push positive change in Nigeria.
“After they were attacked by the military on Tuesday, a lot has happened,” Adams continued, explaining that the realisation that Nigeria’s constituent units are too dependent on the federal government for security hit hard, with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu admitting he was not in charge of the situation.
“If we continue like this, the future of Nigeria is bleak,” he insisted. “That’s why I’ve clamoured for restructuring.”
Taling about the violence in different parts of Lagos in the past few days, Adams accused politicians of sponsoring the burning of the Orile police station in Lagos, stating that hoodlums attack across the state was carefully planned.
He stated that politicians orchestrated the violence so as to have an excuse to impose a 24-hour curfew in Lagos.
National News
#EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew
Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of the State.
Recall that the Governor had declared curfew in Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state following an outbreak of violence in those areas.
However, following the return of relative calm and hardship being suffered by residents of the affected areas, the Governor adjusted the curfew.
This was announced in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, on Saturday.
“In its place, a 13-hour curfew from 6 pm to 7 am daily, is imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, with effect from 6 pm on Sunday, 25th October 2020 until further notice.”
National News
Fani-Kayode Condemns Video Asking Igbo Indigenes To Leave Yorubaland
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the threat of violence on Igbo indigenes in Yorubaland.
In a video circulating on social media, Grandson Adeyinka, a UK-based Nigerian, called on Igbo indigenes to leave south-west states.
In the video, Adeyinka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Igbo, warning that those who refuse to leave will be dealt with.
Reacting to the video, the former Minister distanced the Yoruba people from the statement, urging the Igbo people in Lagos to stand firm and stand their ground.
He wrote:
..The sons of Oduduwa will stand by you. The SW is safe for all non-indegenees. We are a peaceful, loving, liberal, kind & accommodating people. We are not animals & thugs. We do not give our compatriots ultimatums, throw them out of our territory or threaten them with violence.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 24, 2020
