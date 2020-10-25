End SARS Protest, A Wake-Up Call To Nigerian Elite: Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has expressed that the #EndSARS protest is not targeted at the police alone but also a wake-up call to Nigerian elites.

He expressed that the protest is also aimed at ending bad governance, poverty, and joblessness in the country.

The former Imo State Governor made this known on Saturday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

He called on political office holders to sacrifices part of their salaries and allowances to help the youths.

The lawmaker further stated that their lifestyles of politicians provoke Nigerians and it’s time to wake-up to their responsibilities.

“What started a few days ago as a peaceful protest escalated into violent one with many souls lost and properties burnt.

“This situation is very unfortunate and highly regrettable one. I want to sympathize with those that have lost their loved ones due to the protests.

“However, I want to say that this is a wake-up call by the youths of this country to the leaders of this nation.

“It is also a proof that we the elite have been selfish in handling the affairs of this country. There has been a track record of unfair leadership for a long time.

“The End SARS protest is not just targeted at police but a disappointment over economic issues in a nation where we have joblessness and poverty for the youths.

“Today, we have millions of out of school children in the country, and this is another time bomb for tomorrow.

“The government and leaders must rise to their responsibilities to ensure that such future occurrences do not happen again.”