End SARS: Masari Charges Judicial Panel To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Police Brutality

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the 11 men committee Judicial Panel to give recommendations going forward to end police brutality in the state.

He gave the charge during the inauguration at Government House Katsina on Saturday.

He also tasked them to come forward with general recommendations that will promote an endearing relationship between the Nigerian Police Force and the general public.

The panel of inquiry will be headed by Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina State High Court of Justice.

Other members of the Commission include Retired AIG Danlami Yar’adua, Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim Zango, Alhaji Bello Musa Dankano, Professor Usman Dhun-nurain, Hajiya Rabi Mohammed, and Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina.