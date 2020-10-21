End SARS: Come out naked, protest killing of youth – Ice prince tells Nigerian women

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince has called on mothers and women in the country to march naked and protest the killing of youths in the society.

The call is coming in the wake of the reported shooting of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate and other places in Lagos.

Men of the Nigerian Army reportedly opened fire on protesters following declaration of 24hours curfew by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

But the Army has denied the presence of its soldiers at the scene of the incident.

Reacting, Ice Prince on Twitter wrote, ”I urge mothers, grandmothers, women to come out for us ASAP. Please, I suggest ‘naked’ because that has always worked throughout history.”