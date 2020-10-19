Encourage the man you like to pursue you without looking cheap – Eucharia Anunobi tells women

Actress Eucharia Anunobi, a famous Nollywood actress, producer, director, pastor, entrepreneur and a philanthropist has dished out an advice on how to get the person you like.

In an Instagram post she shared, the actress noted that prayer only does not answer to one’s destiny as it must be combined with power and purpose.

Eucharia who encouraged people to pursue those they like, added that women should do that without looking cheap.

She wrote;

PRAYERS ONLY DOESN’T ANSWER TO DESTINY.

IT MUST BE COMBINED WITH POWER (MOVEMENT)AND PURPOSE !!!

Therefore you like , love and need a particular lady and you’re sure , she will give you peace and keep you drooling : Pursue her !!

You like what that man does compliment him and if you’re sure he is going to be your knight in shining armour , encourage him to pursue you , without being cheap .

For the words of God says : now unto Him that’s able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think , ACCORDING TO THE POWER THAT WORKS IN US .God only works according to your belief ,ability , purpose and WILL not just prayers . Ephesians 3 :20.