Encourage the man you like to pursue you without looking cheap – Eucharia Anunobi tells women

Published

4 hours ago

on

Actress Eucharia Anunobi, a famous Nollywood actress, producer, director, pastor, entrepreneur and a philanthropist has dished out an advice on how to get the person you like.

In an Instagram post she shared, the actress noted that prayer only does not answer to one’s destiny as it must be combined with power and purpose.

Eucharia who encouraged people to pursue those they like, added that women should do that without looking cheap.

She wrote;

PRAYERS ONLY DOESN’T ANSWER TO DESTINY.
IT MUST BE COMBINED WITH POWER (MOVEMENT)AND PURPOSE !!!

Therefore you like , love and need a particular lady and you’re sure , she will give you peace and keep you drooling : Pursue her !!
You like what that man does compliment him and if you’re sure he is going to be your knight in shining armour , encourage him to pursue you , without being cheap .

For the words of God says : now unto Him that’s able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think , ACCORDING TO THE POWER THAT WORKS IN US .God only works according to your belief ,ability , purpose and WILL not just prayers . Ephesians 3 :20.

#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Young Nigerians protesting against SARS brutality, under the #EndSARS movement, stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state.

The protesters in their hundreds are preventing movement in and out of the busiest airport in the country.

Nationwide protests have been going on over the past 11 days, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, but since it began, this is the first time protesters would disrupt activities inside an airport.

#EndSARS Protesters take over apple junction in Festac, Lagos

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Some Nigerians protesting against police brutality have taken over apple junction in Festac area of Lagos state causing serious gridlock.

The protesters with different banners are calling for end to police brutality. They blocked roads while asking to be heard by the government.

Watch video below:

Yul Edochie calls for Buhari’s resignation

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Popular actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, who had signified interest to contest the presidency in the forthcoming elections in 2019 has called for the resignation of President Buhari.

He made the call via his Twitter handle on Monday afternoon, October 19.

According to Yul, President Buhari was very vocal during the Goodluck Jonathan administration and called for the resignation of the former President on the basis of poor performance.

He opined that President Buhari has performed worse than Jonathan, therefore he should resign from office.

”President Buhari was very vocal during the previous Govt. He called for Goodluck’s resignation on the basis of poor performance. Today Buhari’s performance is worse than that of Jonathan. We put our hopes in him & he failed us. I call for Buhari’s resignation. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE” he tweeted.

