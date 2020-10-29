Entertainment
Emma Nyra Reacts To Report Of Murdered Ikoyi Prison Inmates; Says No Life Is More Valuable Than Another
Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, is unhappy with the report of Ikoyi Prison inmates who were murdered during the attempted jailbreak.
Popular journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, had taken to his Twitter page to announce the incident.
“Just confirming that many inmates were killed in last week’s attempted jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison, even though it escaped the notice of mainstream media. If you have loved ones at Ikoyi Prison, you’d do well to physically check on them to confirm if they’re dead or alive“, Soyombo tweeted.
Emma Nyra reacted thus:
“Chai it shall be well. No ones life is more valuable than another. May they be accounted for especially by their family members. Soooooo Heartbreaking”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I Still Want To Drop My Album In November’ – Yemi Alade
Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is still interested in releasing a new album in November. The self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ took to her Twitter page to disclose this. She also asked her fans to react to her proposition.
Her tweet reads:
“I still want to drop my album in November ….. what you say #yemialademafia???”
American writer, John Byrne, reacted to the tweet. He urged her to go ahead with her intentions of releasing the album. According to him, the world needs all the good things it can get right now.
“The world needs all the good things it can get right now. Go for it. Mama Africa“, he tweeted.
See Yemi Alade’s tweet below:
Entertainment
Kiddwaya To Launch Second Episode Of ‘Life After Big Brother House’ YouTube Series
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has started a YouTube series titled ‘Life After the Big Brother House’.
The reality TV star started the series to keep his fans acquainted with his schedule and events after his newfound fame.
The first episode was released in the first week of October. The second episode will be launched soon according to the 27-year-old Benue native.
Taking to his Twitter page, he writes:
“Bruh. Episode 2 is going to be MAD Coming soooon!!! Incase you haven’t seen episode 1. Here’s the link youtu.be/kuB4HhtLyRg”
Information Nigeria recalls the BBNaija star had a clash with his alleged cousin on the microblogging site.
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Be Happy; It Drives People Crazy’, BBNaija’s Vee Says As She Shares New Photos
Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has shared new photos of herself on her social media pages. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate took to her Twitter page on Thursday to share a couple of photos.
Her caption reads:
“Be happy; it drives people crazy”
Information Nigeria recalls Vee and her love interest in the Big Brother house, Neo Akpofure, recently showered each other with romantic words.
In the video, Vee said to Neo:
“I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know you cope with me because I can be such a handful but I’m crazy about you, and I will always have your back.”
See her post below:
