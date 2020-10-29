Emma Nyra Reacts To Report Of Murdered Ikoyi Prison Inmates; Says No Life Is More Valuable Than Another

Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, is unhappy with the report of Ikoyi Prison inmates who were murdered during the attempted jailbreak.

Popular journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, had taken to his Twitter page to announce the incident.

“Just confirming that many inmates were killed in last week’s attempted jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison, even though it escaped the notice of mainstream media. If you have loved ones at Ikoyi Prison, you’d do well to physically check on them to confirm if they’re dead or alive“, Soyombo tweeted.

Emma Nyra reacted thus:

“Chai it shall be well. No ones life is more valuable than another. May they be accounted for especially by their family members. Soooooo Heartbreaking”

See her tweet below: