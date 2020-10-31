National News
El-Rufai Meets Youth Leaders, Condemns Attack On Police Officers
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has condemned the attack on police officers and police barracks in the State following the outbreak of violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.
He made this remark when he met with youth leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state on Friday.
At the event, he appealed to them not to engage in any act of violence or looting.
El-Rufai vowed to prosecute those behind the looting and threat of peace in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas according to the law.
“You cannot condemn an entire profession because of the misconduct of a few. SARS is just a small unit of the Nigerian Police Force, and even among SARS, they are not all bad,” he said
“Yes, some of them might have been quite bad and killed many people, but that should not be used to frame the police in a manner that people feel justified to attack and kill policemen.
“I have seen a video where a policeman was attacked and burnt to death. For what? That policeman is a human being, creation from God, he has children, and he has a family.
“Who will look after them? The Nigerian Police is the only police we have, it Is our collective duty as citizens, as leaders to come together and help the police to be better.”
Gov Ayade Reviews Curfew In Cross River
Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has relaxed the curfew in the state from 4 pm-6 am to 6 am-6 pm.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christain Ita on Saturday.
The new time is scheduled to take effect from Saturday, October 31st.
Recall that following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state, on Friday, October 23, 2020.
“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state and has directed that with effect from Saturday, October 31, 2020, curfew hours will now be between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am daily.
“Restriction of movement is hereby relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm,” the statement added.
Nasarawa Governor Sule Calls For Training Of Police Officers
Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has called for the training of police officers in the country to tackle the numerous security challenges affecting the country.
He made the call during an empowerment programme on Friday in Karu, Karu Local Government Area of the state.
At the event, he described the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as disheartening.
He, however, called for understanding from the youths.
“The kind of reforms we would want is to ensure that the police is well trained and well equipped and that is why it is disheartening to see that SARS is completely dismantled,” he said.
“SARS as I understand is the unit that has been trained specifically to be able to confront armed robbery and some kind of dangers that probably other policemen have not been trained for that.
“Now that we have dismantled them, whatever form that we have, we have to go and train them again so I call on us to use the opportunity not to be throwing away the bathing water and the baby at the same time.”
Nigeria To ‘Discourage’ Medical Brain Drain – Minister
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Federal Government will do all it can to prevent medical doctors from leaving the country.
The minister stated this on Friday in Abuja after inspecting work on the new cancer centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.
Ehanire revealed that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will provide the necessary incentives to make migration unattractive for the doctors.
The Health Minister admitted that medical doctors leaving Nigeria to foreign countries has become a challenge.
He, therefore, pledged that the government will do everything possible to ensure that doctors will prefer to remain and work in the country.
Ehanire advised hospital management to spend wisely, properly maintain the facilities when completed, and seek alternative sources of funding.
