El-Rufai Meets Youth Leaders, Condemns Attack On Police Officers

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has condemned the attack on police officers and police barracks in the State following the outbreak of violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

He made this remark when he met with youth leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state on Friday.

At the event, he appealed to them not to engage in any act of violence or looting.

El-Rufai vowed to prosecute those behind the looting and threat of peace in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas according to the law.

“You cannot condemn an entire profession because of the misconduct of a few. SARS is just a small unit of the Nigerian Police Force, and even among SARS, they are not all bad,” he said

“Yes, some of them might have been quite bad and killed many people, but that should not be used to frame the police in a manner that people feel justified to attack and kill policemen.

“I have seen a video where a policeman was attacked and burnt to death. For what? That policeman is a human being, creation from God, he has children, and he has a family.

“Who will look after them? The Nigerian Police is the only police we have, it Is our collective duty as citizens, as leaders to come together and help the police to be better.”