El-Rufai Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Seven Communities In Kaduna
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has declared a 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan announced this is a statement on Saturday.
Although the reason for the restriction was not stated, it follows the looting of warehouses – where COVID-19 palliatives were reportedly stored by the government – by residents.
Residents were said to have trooped to Gwari Avenue where they discovered a warehouse and immediately forced it open and carted away food items.
Reacting to the development, the government directed security agencies involved to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the curfew, and those responsible for the breakdown of law and order as well as looting and destroying properties.
The affected communities include Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South LGA, and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, and Ungwan Romi of Chikun LGA.
#EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew
Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of the State.
Recall that the Governor had declared curfew in Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state following an outbreak of violence in those areas.
However, following the return of relative calm and hardship being suffered by residents of the affected areas, the Governor adjusted the curfew.
This was announced in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, on Saturday.
“In its place, a 13-hour curfew from 6 pm to 7 am daily, is imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, with effect from 6 pm on Sunday, 25th October 2020 until further notice.”
Fani-Kayode Condemns Video Asking Igbo Indigenes To Leave Yorubaland
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the threat of violence on Igbo indigenes in Yorubaland.
In a video circulating on social media, Grandson Adeyinka, a UK-based Nigerian, called on Igbo indigenes to leave south-west states.
In the video, Adeyinka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Igbo, warning that those who refuse to leave will be dealt with.
Reacting to the video, the former Minister distanced the Yoruba people from the statement, urging the Igbo people in Lagos to stand firm and stand their ground.
He wrote:
..The sons of Oduduwa will stand by you. The SW is safe for all non-indegenees. We are a peaceful, loving, liberal, kind & accommodating people. We are not animals & thugs. We do not give our compatriots ultimatums, throw them out of our territory or threaten them with violence.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 24, 2020
#ENDSARS: IGP Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest.
Following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, there has been serious unrest in the country which has led to the destruction and looting of properties.
The IGP gave the order in a statement issued by Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba on Saturday
The Police Chief asked all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and the Special Protection Unit, to immediately restore order.
He ordered the police head to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt a further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.
