El-Rufai Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Seven Communities In Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has declared a 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan announced this is a statement on Saturday.

Although the reason for the restriction was not stated, it follows the looting of warehouses – where COVID-19 palliatives were reportedly stored by the government – by residents.

Residents were said to have trooped to Gwari Avenue where they discovered a warehouse and immediately forced it open and carted away food items.

Reacting to the development, the government directed security agencies involved to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the curfew, and those responsible for the breakdown of law and order as well as looting and destroying properties.

The affected communities include Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South LGA, and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, and Ungwan Romi of Chikun LGA.