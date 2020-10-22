Ekiti Extends Curfew Indefinitely

Major General John Eneche, the Nigerian defence director of information, has said that the reports about soldiers shooting #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday are mere ‘allegations.’

Eneche said this during a media briefing in Abuja, where he also mentioned that the analysis of the shooting and video evidence available suggest that they may have been photoshopped.

In his words;

“I even got analysts. People that have analysed the various videos that were cropped and photoshopped put together. If not that I’m not permitted, I could have forwarded it to your Instagram”, he said.

Eneche added that he is not permitted to speak further on the incident so as not to compromise the outcome of the findings by the Commission of Enquiry already constituted by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In his words;

“We are dealing with major operations, anything outside this is what is called Operation MENSA, I may not want to go too much into Operation MENSA because it is not a major operation. We have nine Operations and other subsidiary Operations which I have been directed to focus.

“Operation MENSA is strictly under the policy directive of the various states we have them all over the country and it is the oldest of all Operations. For this Operation you have the Military, Navy Air Force, Civil Defence and the Police put together. So these Operations are still standing and running and I am aware that the state governments are using them in all these capacities, that is internal security, the level we are now is internal security and that is why the Police proactively came out and then deployed all their Force package that are necessary to handle that so that is where we are. So if there was anything and if it is true, why am I saying if it is true because up to this morning, I even called analysts who have analyzed videos that were photoshopped and put together, if not that I am not permitted, I would have forwarded it to you.

“The issue is not an operation that I can respond to. But I can tell you that it is an allegation for now, so let us not set the cart before the horse. If the matter was still open-ended I would have had I response for you but it is no longer open-ended, because immediately, not even up to five hours, before midnight the Governor of Lagos set up an Inquiry, so whatever we say now will not be fair to the Commission.”

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu Confirms Lekki Toll Gate CCTV Still Intact

Watch the video clip below: