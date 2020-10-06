Education students to get automatic employment, stipends — FG

Pres. Buhari has approved the payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has revealed.

The President has also approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country. He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

The education minister, Mr Adamu, said the implementation of the new salary scheme was to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

Other promises include building low-cost housing for teachers in rural areas, sponsorship to at least one refresher training per annum to benchmark best practices for improved teaching and learning.

Mr Buhari said he has approved the reintroduction of bursary award to education students in Universities and Colleges of Education with the assurance of automatic employment upon graduation.

“The payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now a government policy,” he said