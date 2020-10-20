Edo Prison Break: Prisoners were set free by warders – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist, blogger and activist Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo (born Olukemi Omololu-Olunloyo) has revealed that the Edo prison break was orchestrated by warders in a fight against corruption in the Prison system.

In the early hours of yesterday, 19th October, prisoners broke out of a correctional facility in Benin, the Edo state capital leaving hundreds of prisoners walking free.

According to Kemi through a reliable source, there was no illegal breakout neither was it a move by the #EndSARS protesters as alleged but an insider work.

The prisoners’ breakout at the Benin prison a.k.a “White house” yesterday, was due to the warders’ frustration with corruption.

She wrote, “Dear @CorrectionsNg aka Nigerian prisons. A TOP official just notified me as an Invstg Journalist that your WARDERS FREED inmates at the “White House” Benin themselves They support protesters & tired of the in-house corruption #EndSARS #EndBadGovernance #60yearsoffailure.”