Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Wife Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, took to his social media page to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Cynthia.

The couple both shared pictures on their social media pages to appreciate each other and mark their wedding anniversary.

The two sure have a lot to be thankful for, as they have one of the best unions in the industry and they are also blessed with two beautiful daughters.

To mark the occasion, Ebuka shared a wedding photo of himself with his wife on his page.

He wrote: “Five years today since I slurped your tasty palmwine and you ate up my kolanut

Happy tradiversary baby “