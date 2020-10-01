“Driving home from the hospital with no baby” – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose their third child shortly after birth

American model, Chrissy Teigen and Singer, John Legend are grieving as they have just lost their newborn son shortly after his birth.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, September 30, Chrissy shared the heartbreaking news with fans.

The 34-year-old model, who was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after she started bleeding and had to undergo blood transfusions, explained that all that “wasn’t enough”.

Their third child, named Jack, was born but suffered complications and died.