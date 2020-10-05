Drake Surprises Hospitalized Fan With A Shout-Out Video

Canadian rapper, Drake, has surprised one of his fans who is in the hospital with a shout-out video. The fan is a young man identified as Zelek Murray.

In the video, Drake says Canadian singer, Mustafa the Poet, told him about the fan. He addresses the fan directly. In his words:

“Zelek, what’s up. My brother Mustafa hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you are fighting through. And we both thought that it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and admiration and respect.”

I can’t imagine how tough you have to be. Mustafa let me know that you are a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with a heart and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. So, I just want to tell you ‘stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you’.”

Watch the video of the fan’s reaction below: