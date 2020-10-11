Drake Supports #EndSARS Protest

Canadian rapper, Drake, has thrown his weight behind the #EndSARS protest. The rapper and songwriter took to his Instagram story to repost an #EndSARS post from Grace Ladoja, Nigerian-British talent manager who is also Skepta’s manager.

Drake captioned the post:

“Pls check this post from my family for the info @graceladoja”

Drake joins other global celebrities who have lent their support to the trending protest such as Cardi B, John Boyega, Trey Songz and Chance The Rapper.

Information Nigeria recalls Drake surprised a sick fan in the hospital with a video in which he sends love and best wishes to the 14-year-old fan.

See Drake’s Instagram story below: