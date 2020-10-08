Drake is the Davido of America – Davido says

Ace Nigerian artiste, Davido whose real name is David Adeleke has put himself at par with American award-winning rapper, Drake.

According to the See Gobe singer, Drake is an American version of him, as opposed to the opinion shared that he is the Nigerian version of Drake.

He made this declaration in a recent social media post, as a fan compared him to the Canadian-American Hotline Bling hit-maker.

The fan had tweeted; “Davido is the Drake of Nigeria, think about it.”

The the DMW boss who felt the tweet was written backwards replied writing; “Drake the Davido of America think about it”

