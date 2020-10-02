Dorathy Bachor currently hospitalized after facing a health challenge during the early hours of today

One of the finalists of the just concluded BBNaija reality show, Dorathy Bachor is currently hospitalized, after facing a health challenge during the early hours of today.

Her sister, Cynthia Bachor who shared the sad news on twitter, described the incident as the scariest thing that has ever happened to her.

She further urged Dorathy’s fans to pray for her “baby” to be back on her feet as soon as possible.

In her words;

“Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me. Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon🙏Thank you guys for all the messages”