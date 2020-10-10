‘Don’t Think I’m Weak Because I Choose To Ignore’ – BBNaija’s Erica

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has replied her detractors that she is not weak. Going on a long Twitter tirade, the reality TV star states that she she will sue the lounge that used her for an advert without her permission.

Her post reads:

“As for the lounge that recorded me without my permission and created a whole advert using my image and name, you will hear from my lawyers, my people will never patronize you & no your name won’t be mentioned, you already stole publicity using me and that will be the last!

Read Also: American rapper, Lil Baby, lends his voice to #EndSARS movement

If you say you’re an elite but use different opportunites to insult me then stay very far from me, make up your mind! Know what you stand for and own it with your chest! This is a no fake zone!

Don’t ever think I’m weak because I choose to ignore! You all will regret pissing me off I promise you!”

See her full tweets below: