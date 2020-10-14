Don’t spend any money, end SWAT now – Don Jazzy Insists

Nigeria music producer, Don Jazzy has called for the scrap of the new police unit, Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

The new department is a replacement of the recently disbanded department of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARs), following a nationwide protest against police brutality and harrasment.

The Mavin Records‘ boss however condemned the new unit, SWAT, as unnecessary and should be terminated to avoid the Government from listing unnecessary expenses in setting up the unit.

Don Jazzy in a post via his Twitter account wrote, “They should just end this SWAT now before it starts o.

“’Nobi’ tomorrow now they will say they spent money to do logo, spend money to do uniforms. Don’t spend any money o, end it now before it matures,” he said.