Don’t make us assume that those behind #EndSARS protests are 2019 elections losers – Bashir Ahmad warns Atiku Abubakar’s son, Aliyu

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has warned those saying the ‘#EndSARS protest is beyond police reform’ to desist from doing so.

Bashir who said this in reaction to Atiku Abubakar’s son’s tweet, averred that such utterances might make them assume that those behind the protests are the 2019 elections losers.

He tweeted;

“The #EndSARS [protest] is beyond police reform”, I have seen a similar utterance from many on this app, kindly elaborate, don’t make us assume that some behind the protests are the 2019 elections losers, who now concluded that they have no any chance at the polls but revolution.