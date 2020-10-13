‘Don’t Let What People Say Jeopardize Our Happiness’ – Oritsefemi Tells Wife, Nabila

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has once again begged his wife, Nabila Fash to return home.

Oritsefemi asked for his wife’s forgiveness as he advised her not to allow what people say to jeopardize their happiness.

The singer’s 3-year-old marriage is on the rocks and his wife is reported to have moved in with her friend, Caroline Danjuma.

Information Nigeria recalls Danjuma denied being the one behind the couple’s marital woes as she hinted that domestic violence is the reason.

Sharing a photo of his beloved wife, the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner wrote;

“My queen kindly let’s end this whole thing in peace …. you are a good person don’t look at what people says to jeopardize our happiness my beautiful wife .. you know am a lovable and caring husband I will never hurt you…. deep down your heart you know am not a bad person .. I can never hurt you my wife .. don’t allow friends to lead you astray come back to your normal self my love .. I truly miss you.. and it’s now I really needed you most ,forgive and let’s love lead my beautiful Nabila.”

See his post below: