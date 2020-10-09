‘Don’t Let Them Rush You’ – BBNaija’s Jeff Nweke Advises Lockdown Housemates

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Jeff Nweke, has advised recent BBNaija Lockdown stars to be careful of their newfound fame.

Taking to Twitter to post a long thread of tweets, the reality TV star dishes out words of wisdom to his contemporaries.

His post reads thus:

“To the new set of Housemates from #BBNaijalockdown2020 this is my little piece of advice. There will be a lot of pressure from new external individuals; don’t let them rush you into disaster.

Stay true to your good day ones because they’ll keep you on check. Ask God for the spirit of discernment to know the new ones out for your best interest.

Don’t let your new found fame cloud your judgement or belittle anyone. Uplift one another and Remember that in the end, we are all mere men/women and no man/woman is created above another. Remain Humble.

Congratulations and may you all keep soaring higher”

See his full post below: