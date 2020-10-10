Don’t ever think I’m weak because I choose to ignore – Erica

Erica Nlewedim who was one of the housemates in the just concluded BBNaija lockdown reality TV show, took to her Twitter handle this morning to vent.

Apparently, she visited a lounge and the owners took her photos and shared them without her permission. She expressed her displeasure at this, with a reminder that no one should think she is weak because she chooses to ignore certain things.

She also called out some of her fans who are in the habit of seizing every opportunity to insult her.

Her tweets read:

”Don’t ever think I’m weak because I choose to ignore! You all will regret pissing me off I promise you!

As for the lounge that recorded me without my permission and created a whole advert using my image and name, you will hear from my lawyers, my people will never patronize you & no your name won’t be mentioned, you already stole publicity using me and that will be the last!

If you say you’re an elite but use different opportunities to insult me then stay very far from me, make up your mind! Know what you stand for and own it with your chest! This is a no fake zone!”