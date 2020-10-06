Don’t disappoint Nengi – VVIP fan tells Ozo

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, is currently the talk of social media

Ozo was short of words after an elderly fan of his called him on phone to tell him how she loves him and Nengi.

The unidentified woman rendered Ozo speechless as he smiled throughout the conversation signaling how good he feels with the call and the blessings she poured on him.

According to the lady, she loves the beautiful friendship Ozo shares with Nengi and does not wish to see them break apart regardless of anything. She wants to stay together and move on to greater height and probably marry if possible.