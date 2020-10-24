‘Don’t Destroy The Things We Will Need Tomorrow’, Yemi Alade Begs Fans

Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, has appealed to the youths to halt the destruction of valuable properties following the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls hoodlums stormed the premises of news station, TVC to burn down the entire building on Wednesday. Also, BRT buses have been burnt.

The singer advises that the youths should not destroy things while being emotional. Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“With all the emotions running wild, it’s still very important to NOT DESTROY THE THINGS WE WILL NEED TOMORROW #KEEPHOPEALIVE”

Read Also: ‘Waje Can Sing Better Than Yemi Alade’, Noble Igwe Says

She had also previously tweeted thus:

“We understand say hunger dey everywhere, but make we no use that one take spoil another man property. We go over come …….. Stay safe”

See her tweets below: