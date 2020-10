Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has advised her followers against believing everything they see on social media.

According to the mother of two, people should not be fooled by what they see on social media, as most of them are just mere “packing”.

“Believe everything you see on social media at your own peril ….

Trust me you are doing far better than a lot of people on this social media street! Don’t let anyone’s ‘packaging ‘ fool you!

Goodmorning my lovelies ” she wrote.