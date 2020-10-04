‘Donald Trump Is Not Your Business, Face Your Country’ – Wizkid Tells Buhari As #EndSars Trends On Twitter

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on solving the problems of his country.

This comes after the president sent a goodwill message to Donald Trump wishing him and his wife a quick recovery from coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls Trump announced on Friday that both he and his wife had tested positive to the deadly disease.

Nigerians on Twitter have also started a campaign with the hashtag#EndSars to demand for an end to brutality and the reformation of police officers in the country.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Wizkid did his part as he called out the Nigerian president and he asked him to look into the recent killings in the country committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The singer tweeted;

“Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !!” he tweeted.

See the exchange below: