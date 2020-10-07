Don Jazzy Gifts Fan N200K For Her Birthday

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has gifted a lucky fan the sum of N200,000 for her birthday. The fan identified as Ebiye Ifidi had informed the Mavin Records leader that her birthday is today, October 7.

Don Jazzy, on realizing that she went as far as acknowledging how much she loves him on her Twitter bio, decided to reward her with the amount to make her feel good on her special day.

“My Fav, Today’s my Birthday ooooooo“, the fan had tweeted.

To which Don Jazzy replied thus:

“Nice I can see your balloons. Happy birthday. I can see my name on your bio too thanks for loving with your full chest. 200k go fit buy cake for you abi? Make shame no catch us. Send details.”

See the Twitter exchange below: