“Do you think it’s easy to stay under the sun?” – Lilian Afegbai blasts people calling out Lekki protesters over food and being flashy

Actress Lilian Afegbai has slammed people calling out Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS protesters for saying they are losing focus.

Protesters are the Lekki venue have been called out for dressing “too flashy, focusing on food, playing games and too much, and turning the entire movement to a concert”

According to Lilian, that you going to a protest doesn’t mean you should dress like a mad woman, and that it is not easy to stay under the sun for a long time.

“LISTEN

Stop trying to divide us

#endsars

#endpolicebrutality” she captioned the video.