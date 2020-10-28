“Do you enjoy Ned Nwoko in bed” – Overzealous fan asks Regina Daniels

An overzealous fan has asked Actress Regina Daniels on whether she enjoys her husband in bed.

The fan who asked the question said she was concerned about Daniels’ sexual satisfaction due to the age of the man she got married to, Ned Nwoko.

When news of their romance started circulating, many alleged that Regina got married to Ned because of his wealth, while others criticized Nwoko for marrying someone young enough to be his daughter.

The lady identified as @ruth.musau1 questioned the bedroom performance of the 64-year-old politician and lawyer since he won’t be able to Regina Daniels the maximum pleasure she deserves.

Reacting to a beautiful photo the actress shared on her verified Instagram page, Ruth asked:

Do you enjoy him in bed 😏😏