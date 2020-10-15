‘Do they think?’ – Davido slams FCT authorities for banning #EndSARS protests in Abuja

Nigerian international music superstar, Davido has slammed the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration for banning the EndSARS protests in Abuja.

The FCTA administration at a meeting chaired by the Minister of the FCT, Adamu Mohammed, banned the protests on grounds that the protesters have repeatedly flouted the COVID-19 protocols.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, the owner of the DMW (Davido Music World) record label who has also been in the forefront of the #EndSARS campaign, wrote:

”Can’t protest but y’all just had campaign rallies and conducted 2 elections recently !!! Do they think ?? Wtf I’m ANGRY !!”