DMW Artist, Lil Frosh Reportedly Beats His Girlfriend Beyond Recognition (Video)

Lil Frosh, a budding artist signed to Davido’s record label, DMW, has just been accused of beating his girlfriend beyond recognition.

His girlfriend’s brother took to Instagram to reveal the situation that has been going on behind closed doors. His handle is @mayoks_micheal. Lil Frosh’s girlfriend’s handle is reported to be @thacutegeminme.

Part of his post reads:

“@thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough @Ihillfrosh You have done enough damage for almost a year and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster.

I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical video shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you”

A video of her being attended to in the hospital has also been made available online.

See the full post below:

Watch the video below:

See her pictures below: