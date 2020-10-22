DMW Artist, Dremo Releases New Song In Remembrance Of Lekki Tollgate Massacre

DMW signed artist, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, better known as Dremo, has released a new song titled ‘OMG’ in remembrance of the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The musician took to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to share the streaming link to the song. He writes:

“only way i can lend my voice, and ama keep lending it #nowplaying OMG via @audiomack”

The Oyo-born artist became musically inclined since the age of 12 when he used to visit the studio to learn music production. Recounting his early days in music, he says his father, who is a pastor, paid for his first studio sessions.

Upon meeting Davido in 2016, he got signed alongside Mayorkun.

See his tweet below: