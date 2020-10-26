DJ Neptune To Release ‘Nobody’ Remix Featuring Laycon On October 30

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune, has announced the upcoming release of the remix to his song ‘Nobody’ featuring Laycon. The award winning turntable disc jockey, whose real name is Imohiosen Patrick, took to his Twitter page to share the information as he shared photos of himself and the reality TV star cum rapper.

The musician also stated the exact date of its release, which is October 30. Considering the recent events in the country, he also urged everyone to put Nigeria in prayers.

In his words:

“No photoshop No Fake News! Oct 30th, I give unto you ‘#Icons’ [Nobody Icon Remix] but in the meantime, let’s continue to put in our prayers”

See his tweet below: