Entertainment
DJ Neptune To Release ‘Nobody’ Remix Featuring Laycon On October 30
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune, has announced the upcoming release of the remix to his song ‘Nobody’ featuring Laycon. The award winning turntable disc jockey, whose real name is Imohiosen Patrick, took to his Twitter page to share the information as he shared photos of himself and the reality TV star cum rapper.
The musician also stated the exact date of its release, which is October 30. Considering the recent events in the country, he also urged everyone to put Nigeria in prayers.
In his words:
“No photoshop No Fake News! Oct 30th, I give unto you ‘#Icons’ [Nobody Icon Remix] but in the meantime, let’s continue to put in our prayers”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘How Is It Easy To Arrest 500 Looters Without Panels, But So Hard To Arrest 1 Police Officer In Years?’ – Singer Bez
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Emmanuel “Bez” Idakula, has taken to his Twitter account to ask a very valid question.
The singer had reacted to reports that security operatives have begun fishing out and apprehending those who looted and vandalized private and public properties across the country.
Taking to the micro-blogging site on Monday, Bez tweeted;
“How is it so easy to find, and arrest about 500 looters without panels of investigation in hours, but so hard to arrest 1 police officer in years?”
See his full post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram
Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones recently took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful daughter, Lila.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star revealed that she got married to a 64-year-old man and she birthed a baby girl via IVF for him.
Although, she is now separated from her baby daddy, the self-proclaimed ‘Boss Lady’ deemed it fit to officially introduce her beautiful daughter to her teeming fans.
The single mother of one posted an adorable photo of herself and her daughter on Monday along with the words;
“BOSSNATION Meet My Daughter The BossBaby @lila_bossbaby”
Entertainment
“May You Never Set Up A Shop” – Eucharia Anunobi Blasts Doris Ogala For Accusing Uche Elendu Of Lying
Popular Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has blasted her colleague, Doris Ogala for accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store was looted by hoodlums.
A video made available on social media by Elendu shows that Anunobi paid a visit to her vandalized store in the company of their colleague, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.
In the video, the film star turned evangelist quoted some bible verses as she rained heavy curses on those speaking ill of Elendu.
The veteran actress stated that those, who accused her colleague of chasing clout and lying, will never set up a shop of their own in their lifetime.
Information Nigeria recalls Doris Ogala had taken to Instagram in the penultimate week to rubbish Elendu’s claim that her store was looted.
Watch the video HERE
