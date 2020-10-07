DJ Jimmy Jatt To Release ‘Worry Me’ With Tuface

Damilola Ayomide
Veteran disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, is set to release a new song titled ‘Worry Me’. The song features 2baba and fast-rising act, Buju on October 9.

The award-winning turntable disc jockey has been promoting the song on his Twitter page.

Sharing the song’s art cover on Wednesday afternoon, he writes:

“Two days to go!!! We are bringing to you a different kind of Vibe!!”

On Monday, he wrote:

“They needed They asked? We are giving them! It’s new music week! Are you ready?”

Information Nigeria recalls 2baba took to Twitter to declare his love for fast-rising Afro-pop act, Omah Lay.

