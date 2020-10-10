DJ ECool Splashes Money On Fan In Need Of Money

Popular disc jockey, DJ ECool, has replied a fan who tweeted at him for monetary assistance. The fan told the DMW disc jockey that he is in need of money while highlighting how much he loves the disc jockey cum musician.

DJ ECool had shared the number of views his latest single featuring Mayorkun, Zlatan and Dremo amassed on YouTube in 48 hours.

“MY HIGHEST VIEWS IN 48 HOURS!! 30BG WAY! Thank you to everyone watching & supporting! TONIGHT WE TURN UP!!“, he wrote.

The fan then requested thus:

“I’m in need of money boss… If you wish to give I will appreciate but rememeber I didn’t watch #Onome on YouTube for you to pay… I’m a truly fan. Especially #30BG itself”

DJ ECool saw the tweet and replied:

“Thank you! Comment account!”

See the Twitter exchange below: