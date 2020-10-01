DJ Cuppy Shares Photoshopped Photo With Anthony Joshua

Nigerian celebrity disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has marked Independence Day with a photoshopped picture of herself and Anthony Joshua, British-Nigerian boxer.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to her official Twitter page to share the photo with the caption:

“Eku Diamond Jubilee o #NigeriaAt60”

She also tagged the heavyweight champion to the post. In her subsequent tweet, she wrote:

“Haters will say it’s photoshop LMAO”

Earlier, the ‘Jollof On The Jet’ referred to herself as the Princess of Afro beats.

This is not unconnected to her successful debut album titled ‘Original Copy’. The album features artists such as Stonebwoy, Fireboy DML, Teni, Rema, and Seyi Shay.

DJ Cuppy has also revealed that she is currently shooting a new video with Stonebwoy.

See her tweet below:

See the photo below: