DJ Cuppy Reveals She Is Going Against Advice By Tweeting #EndSARS

Popular female disc jockey, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she was advised to be silent on the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

The protest, which has both been virtual and physical, has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

The disc jockey cum musician took to her official Twitter page on Friday morning to apologize for taking so long to comment on the trending issue.

Her tweets read:

“Going against the advice of those around me, but it doesn’t feel right. Silence can say so much. My fellow Nigerians, forgive me for taking so long to comment…

I would be lying if I said I’m DIRECTTLY affected by SARS but a lot of my Cupcakes are and that’s enough for me to care. I stand behind the movement to #EndPoliceBrutality AND #EndSARS”

See her tweets below: